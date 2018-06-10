Menu
Login
Fire crews racing to rescue.
Fire crews racing to rescue. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Bogged car abandoned as man rescued from Pioneer River

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jun 2018 6:21 PM

UPDATE 6.55PM: A MAN stranded with his vehicle in the middle of the Pioneer River has had to abandon his vehicle. 

Reports indicate police managed to walk the driver to safety in knee-deep rising water. 

His vehicle has already become inundated and cannot by towed out due to the current conditions.

The incident reportedly occurred on a sandbar in front of Caneland Central. 

The driver is not injured. 

BREAKING 6.18PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to the Pioneer River where a man is in need of rescue.

Initial reports indicate a driver has bogged his 4WD on a sand bar in the Pioneer River with closest access via Cemetery Road and is surrounded by water.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

bogged driver editors picks mackay rescue queensland fire and emergency services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Listening to taped music on a Sunday

    Listening to taped music on a Sunday

    News David Parson's Shovel-Nose might be a little faded, but it's part of the family.

    Pioneer Gwen broke many barriers in her life

    Pioneer Gwen broke many barriers in her life

    News Tabeel Lutheran Home resident Gwen Fenton has quite a tale to tell.

    Lockyer Valley welcomes first off-leash dog park

    Lockyer Valley welcomes first off-leash dog park

    Pets & Animals The facility is the first of it's kind in the Lockyer Valley.

    Back to Cambodia, it's a cycle

    Back to Cambodia, it's a cycle

    News Change lives using just two wheels.

    Local Partners