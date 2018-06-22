Menu
Two cars are on fire in a cane field at Thabeban
Breaking

BREAKING: Two cars engulfed in flames, cane field ablaze

Sarah Steger
by
22nd Jun 2018 7:23 PM

7.25pm |

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at Thabeban after flames engulfing two cars spread to a cane field.

A Firecomms spokeswoman told the NewsMail Queensland Police Service first got the call about 6.40pm, after which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were quickly asked to respond.

There are currently two fire crews at the scene near Silky Oak St.

It is understood the incident, which started as two cars on fire, quickly grew into a vegetation blaze when the cane field the cars were located in caught alight.

It is still unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police are on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

alloway breaking news emergency fire police
Bundaberg News Mail

