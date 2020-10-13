Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
News

Truck on its side, debris all over road

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 9:07 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2020 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic," she said.

"The truck is blocking the highway.

"It's a non-injury (crash), it's just a traffic hazard."

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

banana crash leichhardt highway crash truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime THIS week, 91 people will appear before the Magistrate at Gatton Courthouse.

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound...