A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on Pacific Motorway

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Feb 2020 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
A MAN has been killed in an accident involving a semi-trailer in the Tweed.

Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the crash involving the pedestrian and truck on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera Creek happened about 7.10am.

The accident was about 1km north of Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police at the scene of the Tweed crash.
Paramedics initially attended the scene as well as the SES, but police said nothing could be done to save the man.

The north-bound lane on the M1 is currently closed and NSW's Transport Management Centre are helping to direct traffic off at Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

More to come.

