VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

AT THE SCENE: At the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Manumbar Rd.

AT THE SCENE: At the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Manumbar Rd. Laura Blackmore

UPDATE 3.15PM: The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after he was involved in a single car crash this morning.

He was in a stable condition, with upper body injuries.

It is believed the driver, and sole occupant, lost control of the car before it crashed off the road.

Other drivers reportedly came across the incident and alerted the authorities.

EARLIER 11.00AM: A MAN in his 70s is currently being airlifted to hospital, after being entrapped when his car ran off of Manumbar Rd in a single vehicle crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he had serious head and chest injuries.

"It's hard to tell how serious it is at this stage," she said.

"But by nature head and chest injuries are always serious.

"And we only airlift the very serious cases."

At the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Manumbar Rd. Laura Blackmore

Senior Constable at Goomeri Police Station Lorenzo Marembini said they were alerted of the incident this morning.

"This morning at 8.30am we received at triple zero call," Snr Constable said.

"It was for a single vehicle incident travelling in southerly direction and for an unknown reason has left the road.

"It was a male driver and now they are being transported to hospital for precautionary reason due to our rural location and time wise.

"At this stage we don't think it was a liquor or drink driving offence.

"The actual crash is still being investigated."

Marumbar Road Crash Recovery Flight: South Burnett Times captured the moments an elderly man was airlifted from the scene of a horrific single vehicle crash just outside of Kingaroy.

UPDATE 10AM: SEVEN Queensland Fire Emergency Crews have been turned away from the Manumbar Rd traffic crash, where multiple Queensland Ambulance Service crews and a 511 chopper are on scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition and currently being moved into the chopper for transportation.

"We've been told the patient was a male in his late 70s," she said.

"However this hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

"He has head and chest injuries.

"We were called about the crash at 8.24am."

At the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Manumbar Rd. Laura Blackmore

UPDATE 9:30AM: A QFES spokeswoman said there was only one Queensland Fire Emergency crew on scene at the single vehicle traffic crash where a car was stuck down an embankment on the side of Manumbar Rd.

"The crash was originally coded as an entrapment," she said.

"We sent eight crew and when they got there the patient was free.

"Once of our crews is still on scene helping out and the patient is being treating by Queensland Ambulance Services crews as we speak."

EARLIER 9AM: According to a QFES spokesman, there are reports of a car stuck down an embankment on the side of Manumbar Rd.

"It was at Manumbar Rd, Sandy Ridges," he said.

"There are currently eight fire trucks en route to the traffic crash.

"The call came in at 8.30am

"We should know more soon."