Breaking the Ice Forums educate communities

MAKING CONNECTIONS: Somerset Regional Council Community Development Coordinator Lyn Buchanan, Esk Hospital Social Worker Julie Boland-Chant, EACH counsellor Peter Lupton and Esk Police Sergeant Karlene Trezise at the Esk Breaking the Ice forum. CONTRIBUTED

NO community is immune from drugs, but Somerset residents had the opportunity to learn more about how to prevent use and reduce related harm last week.

The Breaking the Ice forum held at Esk covered what Methamphetamine is, what it looks like, its effects, the consequences, avenues of support and how to report suspicious illegal drug activity anonymously.

It was one of four being run across Ipswich and the Somerset Region by the Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit, in partnership with Family Drug Support and Crime Stoppers Queensland, and if it was missed, two more forums will be held over the coming weeks.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit Officer in Charge Sergeant Nadine Webster said the forums were a way for police and support groups to engage with rural communities to try and tackle the issue.

"We know drugs are everywhere,” she said.

"In smaller communities, a lot of people know each other which can affect whether people come forward and report what is going on.

"Members may know people using, selling or manufacturing drugs in their community, but they don't know how to report that.”

The recent Esk Methamphetamine Community Drug forum included a presentation from Mr Peter Lupton, an Alcohol and Drug Councillor from Eastern Access Community Health (EACH).

"On the night we made lots of local connections about where the services were, how people could get help, how to help a family member and break down some of that stigma attached to reporting drug crime,” she said.

"There were lots of questions and engagement from attendees.”

The next two Methamphetamine Community Drug Forums will be at the following locations:

Boonah State High School multimedia room - Tuesday, April 24 at 6.30pm

Lowood State High School hall - Thursday, April 26 at 6.30pm

Members of the community are welcome to attend. No RSVP required. No child-care facilities or refreshments are provided at any of these forums.

For those who can't attend the forums, a wealth of information can be found at www.cracksintheice.org.au

The forums are timely, as earlier this month a report revealing methylamphetamine consumption has increased across Queensland was released by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The full report is available on the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission website.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.