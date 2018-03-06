Menu
Breaking the Ice forums can offer help

Queensland Police in conjunction with Crime Stoppers will facilitate three Breaking the Ice Forms in Rosewood, Esk and Lowood
THREE Rural Community Methamphetamine Information Forums will be held over the coming weeks to offer support and education to those affected by the drug.

Run by Queensland Police and Crime Stoppers, the forum will offer an introduction on Methamphetamine and what it is, followed by a supportive approach with the Family Drug Support Service.

Toogoolawah officer in charge Sergeant John Cumner said the forum was an educational initiative to help aid communities, raise awareness and encourage reporting of offences.

"The problem of ice in communities is not isolated," he said.

"It is a social issue and many government departments are involved in connecting with the affected communities to work together."

Breaking the Ice forums will be held at Rosewood State Primary School Hall on Thursday, March 15 at 6.30pm, at the Esk Library on Heap Street, Esk on Tuesday, April 10 at 6.30pm and at Lowood State High School Hall on Thursday, April 26 at 6.30pm.

breaking the ice esk lowood qps rosewood

Gatton Star

