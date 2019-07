A TEENAGER has been transported to the Ipswich Hospital after he crashed his car on Glamorgan Vale Rd at 7.45am.

Three ambulance crews were sent to the scene in Glamorgan Vale and treated the teen for a head laceration.

A spokesman for QAS said the male driver complained of back pain.

The spokesman said the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that he had been travelling in the direction of Lowood from the Marburg area.