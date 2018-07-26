Menu
GAS LEAK: 20 treated, 4 in hospital after Sydney St incident

Madura Mccormack
Melanie Plane
by and
26th Jul 2018 9:52 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: FOUR people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak at a cafe in the Sydney St Market. 

QAS Acting Senior Operations Supervisor Erin Saltmarsh said paramedics treated a total of 20 people after the incident about 9.25am today. 

"It seems they have been affected by some kind of unknown gas," she said. 

"Four people have been taken to hospital and six have been sent to super clinics around Mackay.

"They have experienced symptoms from throat irritation, coughing, light headiness and shortness of breath."

Jamaica Blue has closed for the day. 

All other business at the Sydney St Markets are open. 

Gordon St has reopened. 

UPDATE 10.20AM: THE main doors to the Sydney Street Markets facing Gordon Street have reopened following a gas leak incident this morning. 

Emergency services have made the scene safe and are reopening Gordon Street to traffic. 

Jamaica Blue, where the gas leak reportedly stemmed from, has closed for the day. 

UPDATE 10.15AM: THREE people have been transported to Mackay Base Hospital after a gas leak incident at Sydney Street Markets. All are in a stable condition. 

While it is business as usual in the inside section of the centre, including Coles, the stores fronting Gordon Street including Jamaica Blue and Burger Urge have been evacuated. 

Gordon Street has also been blocked as emergency services work to make the scene safe. 

UPDATE 10AM: WORKERS of stores at Sydney Street Markets have been evacuated, after a "strong smell" from the Jamaica Blue kitchen that caused breathing difficulties. 

Lindsay Sivewright, 19, said her partner is a Jamaica Blue staff member. 

She said he was in the kitchen and complained of not being able to breathe. 

BREAKING 9.45AM: EMERGENCY services have evacuated Sydney Street Markets following reports of a gas leak.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple crews are on scene and have evacuated the centre after someone reported smelling gas.


He said air sampling had been undertaken and fire crews were investigating.

Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene along with Queensland Police who have established a command centre.

Workers from shops inside have been moved to the Burger Urge, where they are being treated by paramedics. 

Gordon St has been shut heading in the direction of the Bruce Highway. 

More to come.

