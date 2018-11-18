BREAKING: Stabbing in Norville kills man overnight

STABBING: A 39-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Norville Park last night. Photo: Rob Williams

STABBING: A 39-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Norville Park last night. Photo: Rob Williams Rob Williams

A MAN has died after a fatal stabbing took place in a Norville park overnight.

Police allege two men got into a fight around 9pm last night where one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The 39-year-old collapsed on a park bench.

A QAS spokeswoman said they attended the scene at 9.01pm where the man was found in a serious condition.

"The man was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead at Bundaberg Hospital on arrival," the spokeswoman said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man a short time later at a nearby address.

He was charged with one count of murder and will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to follow.