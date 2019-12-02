UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

Emergency services are working to free the motorists

Emergency services are working to free the motorists

UPDATE NOON:

SIX people, including two children, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The most severely injured person has been airlifted from the scene in a serious but stable condition with facial, chest and next injuries.

Another person, also in a serious but stable condition, has been taken by road to Hervey Bay Hospital with head injuries.

Four other patients have been taken by road to Maryborough Hospital including one boy with no visible injuries and a second boy with muscular pain, a female in her 20s with a shoulder injury and a male in his 20s with an arm laceration.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

MULTIPLE people are still trapped in a car accident at Howard.

Emergency services are working to free the motorists as a rescue helicopter waits on scene.

The Chronicle understands there were three cars involved including one towing a trailer and one truck.

Diversions are in place for traffic traveling in both directions.

Multiple people are still trapped in a car accident at Howard.

More to come.

EARLIER:

THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a serious crash involving multiple cars and a truck at Howard.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed there were "serious injuries and people trapped" in their vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Philip St and the Bruce Hwy about 10.30am.

The Chronicle understands a rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene.