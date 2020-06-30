Menu
CAR HITS TREE: Emergency crews are on scene for a single vehicle crash along the D’Aguilar Highway. Picture: File
Breaking

Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

Sam Turner
30th Jun 2020 9:53 AM
UPDATE 10:45AM:

A MAN has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after his car crashed into a tree. 

The crash happened between Blackbutt and Moore around 7am this morning. 

The D'Aguilar Hwy is now reopening after being closed for a short period. 

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY crews attended the scene of a a serious car crash in Moore earlier this morning. 

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called around 6.50am to a possible vehicle and tree crash.

There are reports the male driver is entrapped in the vehicle, but the authorities could not confirm this.

Police and fire crews are on scene, with the status of the man currently unknown.

