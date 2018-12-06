BREAKING: Santa Claus spotted entering the Lockyer

WITH only two and a half weeks until Christmas, festivities are a must in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

Help spread the Christmas cheer in Gatton or Minden this weekend.

If you're a "holiday grinch” and Christmas cheer isn't your style there's also karaoke and speedway to attend.

Merry Christmas

ENJOY roving entertainment, dance groups, rock along to local musicians, get some festive face painting and, of course, the rides. There are new rides this year so be sure to check them out. Chrislyn Hamilton from The Voice will also be performing.

What: Gatton Christmas Carnival.

When: Friday, December 7.

Where: North St.

Fast cars

GET track side for a day and night of racing with the Lockyer Valley Speedway Association.

With a schedule full of races for all models of car, the event is a must-do for everyone with an interest in motor sports.

What: Round six Club Championship.

When: Saturday, December 8.

Where: Lockyer Valley Speedway.

Karaoke night

MAKE the most of the holiday season by joining local party-goers for a night of singing in the heart of Gatton.

The recurring event gives everyone the opportunity to channel their inner Shannon Noll, perform a ballad and dance the night away.

What: Karaoke night.

When: Saturday, December 8, from 9.30pm.

Where: The Royal, Gatton.

Carolling season

SING along with the congregation as they count down the days until Christmas.

In its second year, organisers are hoping 2018 is bigger and better than last.

Grab your Santa hat, antlers and friends and get involved in the festive season fun.

What: Christmas markets and carols.

When: Sunday, December 9.

Where: MindenBaptist Church.