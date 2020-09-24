Menu
Roma house
UPDATE: Aftermath of devastating blaze in Roma

Georgie Adams
24th Sep 2020 5:37 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM
UPDATE 5.50AM: TWO occupants were inside a Roma home moments before an inferno tore through it. 

Lieutenant David Jones said one occupant located a small fire inside an area of the home and quickly evacuated with another person. 

"Our main focus was to ensure no one was injured and to protect the surrounding structures," Lt Jones said. 

"When we arrived the house was engulfed so it was important we protected the surrounding areas."

Firefighters have now contained the fire. 

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire. 

EARLIER: A WYNDHAM street house has engulfed in flames.

At about 5.15am, emergency services were called to the home.

There are currently three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on scene, two ambulances and police.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

More to come …

