FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue Services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley.
News

UPDATE: Report of vegetation fire a false alarm

Dominic Elsome
by
31st Jul 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM

UPDATE: Queensalnd Fire and Rescue have confirmed an earlier report of a vegetation fire in Lockyer Valley was a false alarm. 

Crews responded to a report of a fire in the Ringwood area just before 12pm. 

An urban fire crew initially responded to reports but was unable to access the area and was forced to leave.  

Rural Fire crews from the Grantham station responded and searched the area.   

However no evidence of a fire was found, and crew determined the smoke which sparked the search was likely from a planned hazard reduction burn.   

EARLIER: FIRE crews are currently investigating reports of a vegetation fire in the Lockyer Valley.

Several Rural Fire Service crews are currently investigating reports in the Ringwood area.

An urban fire crew earlier responded to reports but was unable to access the area and was forced to leave.

 

Smoke can be seen from around the Lockyer Valley.
Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gatton Star

