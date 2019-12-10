Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Breaking

Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 6:01 PM | Updated: 7:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

central highlands region dog attack editors pick queensland ambuiance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Crims ripped me off, racked up toll fines

        premium_icon OPINION: Crims ripped me off, racked up toll fines

        News I was one of the lucky ones. The police said shifty, smarter criminals would have racked up an even bigger debt.

        ‘Started at 12’: Young user desperate to give up the drugs

        premium_icon ‘Started at 12’: Young user desperate to give up the drugs

        News Her drug addiction started at just 12, leading one woman to beg a court judge for...

        MOBILE PHONES: ‘Drivers must realise their responsibility’

        premium_icon MOBILE PHONES: ‘Drivers must realise their responsibility’

        News Drivers in the Somerset region are being nabbed for driving and using their...

        Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

        premium_icon Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

        News One bridge alone costs $1.1million to upgrade to a two-laned concrete bridge.