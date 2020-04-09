UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

QFES are responding to a paddock fire at Harlin. Photo: Richard Walker

UPDATE 4:15 PM: A spokeswoman from QFES said two crews had left the scene after attending to sixty hay bales that had caught on fire.

Crews arrived on scene at 2:50pm and spent 40 minutes extinguishing more than half of the bales of hay on the property.

At 3.30pm the majority of the fires had been put out around a five acre perimeter.

They left the remaining hay bales on fire in the hands of the land owner.

EARLIER 3:00 PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a paddock fire at Harlin.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew was onsite putting out a hay fire along O'Learys Lane at Harlin, which borders the town of Moore.

She said they were called at 2.30pm and the crew was working towards extinguishing the blaze.

More information to come.