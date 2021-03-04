Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALLEGED RAPE: The man was denied bail. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
ALLEGED RAPE: The man was denied bail. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Business

BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

Tessa Flemming
4th Mar 2021 3:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prominent Warwick identity has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault and attempted rape of a woman.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday by Warwick CIB.

Police say the charge is in relation to an alleged incident on January 31 and that the alleged victim was known to the man.

QPS media refused to comment on the age of the woman or the details of the allegations, given the "sensitive" nature of the charge.

The 56-year-old was denied bail and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 19.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

Just In

    Just In

      All-Star feud erupts

      All-Star feud erupts
      • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

      Top Stories

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he drove interstate to appear in court.

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Premium Content Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Community A little girl battling Leukemia has had dream has come true – joining the Gatton...

        New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Premium Content New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        News Operation Tango Anaconda to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads