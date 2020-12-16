Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

MORE: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.

Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

crime police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        Premium Content 4600 jobs in $5.5b blowout’s silver lining

        News Queensland jobs will be the main beneficiary of a $5.5 billion blowout in the cost of Australia’s biggest current infrastructure project.

        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine

        Cast of 70 perform Disney tale Aladdin at Empire Theatre

        Premium Content Cast of 70 perform Disney tale Aladdin at Empire Theatre

        News A cast of 70 young Darling Downs performers will dance their way through the...

        COPS' HOLIDAY PLEA: Don’t become a Christmas fatality

        Premium Content COPS' HOLIDAY PLEA: Don’t become a Christmas fatality

        News MORE traffic is already on the roads, and motorists should expect an increase...