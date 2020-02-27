Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Police rescue woman after suspected abduction

27th Feb 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found a woman who they allege was abducted from her Carrara home this morning.

Around midday a 51-year-old man allegedly forced the woman into a 4WD at an address on Pappas Way before fleeing in a southerly direction.

The man allegedly made threats to harm the woman.

Police units including the Polair helicopter conducted an urgent search for the 4WD and intercepted the vehicle in Carrara shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman reportedly ran from the vehicle to police officers when the car was stopped.

A 51-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

abduction crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        premium_icon Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        News THE last Presbyterian Church left standing in the Somerset region is set to...

        New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        News A NEW plan has been hailed as a “big plus” for the economies of towns west of...

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students