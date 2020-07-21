Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

alleged assault breaking news fitzroy motor inn public nuisance wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Permitted burns blazing on private land

        premium_icon Permitted burns blazing on private land

        Information Two fire trucks are present at hazard reduction burns in the Lockyer this morning.

        Dad ‘embarrassed’ after cops find syringes in his socks

        premium_icon Dad ‘embarrassed’ after cops find syringes in his socks

        Crime A Gatton man wasn’t home when police arrived at his place with a search warrant.

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education State Government proposal to scrap NAPLAN, change working conditions

        Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run-in with tractor

        premium_icon Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run-in with tractor

        News A man has suffered leg injuries after tractor incident