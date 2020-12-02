Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell
News

BREAKING: Police confirm man’s death at shopping centre

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died at the Gatton Square plaza this afternoon.

A police officer said police performed CPR on the man but were not successful.

They believe the man was "drug affected"

A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell

EARLIER 2.12PM: Gatton police are on scene at the Gatton Square shopping plaza where a body has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.37pm today.

The spokesperson said a body had been located but it did not appear to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said the cause of death was unknown, and that police had called for an undertaker to take the body away.

More info to come …

editors picks gatton shopping centre
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

        Premium Content Highway cleared shortly after two-vehicle accident report

        News Emergency services were called to the scene before 8am to a two-vehicle traffic crash.

        WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

        Premium Content WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

        Crime POLICE are searching for a man who stole a motorbike from a business. DETAILS:

        Alleged thieves charged for multiple Esk business break-ins

        Premium Content Alleged thieves charged for multiple Esk business break-ins

        Crime BUSINESSES have been targeted in a series of break-and-enters and public nuisance...

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs