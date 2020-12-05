Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Dramatic rescue after man falls down cliff near Killarney

Jessica Paul
5th Dec 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.25PM: The man who fell down a cliff face near Killarney earlier today will likely need to be winched out by a rescue helicopter before being treated for potentially severe injuries.

The man fell down a cliff on Mt Superbus at about 11am this morning and sent out an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon to help rescue crews locate him. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man sustained leg and back injuries during the fall, with paramedics still deciding whether to winch or carry him out of his current position. 

The spokesman added the rescue helicopter was currently overhead at the scene, with police officers and fire crews also attending.

Paramedics remain unsure of the full scope of the man's injuries. 

 

EARLIER TODAY: EMERGENCY services are rushing to find and rescue a person who has fallen down a cliff face near Killarney.

Paramedics were notified the patient had fallen down the cliff on Mt Superbus at 11.22am, with rescue crews still looking for the person now.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency crews were yet to determine how the person fell and any injuries they may have sustained.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Premium Content Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Weather As much of Queensland is hit by 40C-plus temperatures, temporary relief is predicted from afternoon thunderstorms.

        Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        Premium Content Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        News There is plenty to do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley including markets just in...

        Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        Premium Content Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

        News The special, closed meeting was held to discuss the water co-operatives business...

        Butcher to expand into new building by mid next year

        Premium Content Butcher to expand into new building by mid next year

        Business A popular Lockyer Valley butcher outgrew its current site nine years ago, but work...