A patient has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with major burns following a car fire at Harlin. File Photo.
BREAKING: Patient suffers burns to face after car inferno

Holly Cormack
28th Feb 2021 5:02 PM
A person has been flown to hospital following a car fire at Harlin.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services arrived on scene at 3.10pm after a vehicle caught fire on Brisbane Valley Highway.

Two people were treated at the scene.

One patient was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with burns to their face and legs.

The other suffered minor redness and did not require further medical attention.

More to come.

harlin car fire racq rescue helicopter south burnett qas
South Burnett

