Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
News

One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

by KATE BANVILLE
13th Sep 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being treated by critical care paramedics and another has died after a three car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of highway at Yabulu, north of Townsville shortly after 9am.

It's understood that an off-duty paramedic was one of the first people on scene to render first aid until critical care paramedics arrived.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a number of patients.

"We are currently assessing three people for their injuries," the spokesman said.

" A female with lower limb injuries, a second patient with minor injuries and a third patient is being assessed for critical injuries."

A QPS spokesman confirmed one person was found dead upon arrival.

The Bruce Highway has been closed to traffic and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

 

MORE TO COME.

Originally published as BREAKING: One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

bruce highway crash editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

        Premium Content Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

        Crime FORENSIC investigators will attend the scene of a farm shed, from which a generator and chainsaw were stolen.

        Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

        Premium Content Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

        Crime Police have searched the house of a Laidley man who said bags of crushed up white...

        Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Premium Content Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Business Suncorp Group is about to swing the axe on up to 550 jobs: Union

        Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Premium Content Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Food & Entertainment LOCKDOWN has revived home cooking and a dramatic rise of the online home delivery...