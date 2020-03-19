Menu
Among 50 new coronavirus cases in Queensland is another patient in the West Moreton region. Photo: Kevin Farmer
BREAKING: Number of confirmed cases growing in West Moreton

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 5:20 PM
A PATIENT in the West Moreton region – which covers the Somerset and Lockyer Valley – is among those revealed this afternoon to have contracted coronavirus.

This brings the region’s total to four.

Queensland’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has just increased by more than 150%, with Queensland Health reporting another 50 cases this afternoon.

Bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 144 patients, the patient is among a group of 25 males and 25 females aged between one and 79-years-old.

Queensland Health addressed the massive increase in confirmed cases in a statement.

“Today’s total is a significant increase in comparison to what we have seen so far, and we understand members of the community may feel concerned and anxious,” the statement said.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

Contact tracing is underway for the 50 new cases.

Queensland Health said it would notify the community if any public health alerts were required.

