Menu
Login
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road.
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road. Dominic Elsome
News

BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM

TRAFFIC is being diverted after a truck's trailer rolled near Gatton.

Emergency services are on the scene after a truck's trailer rolled and spread debris at the Eastern Drive roundabout entrance to the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic heading northbound on Eastern Drive towards Gatton-Esk Road is being diverted along Gatton Laidley Road West.

Emergency services expect to remain at the site for some time yet.

More to come.

crash editors picks trucking warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Pet owners urged to be vigilant for ticks when rain hits

    Pet owners urged to be vigilant for ticks when rain hits

    News Rain will bring an abundance of paralysis ticks.

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Making mark on Australian wrestling revolution

    Making mark on Australian wrestling revolution

    News The promotion held their latest show in Gatton on Saturday.

    Picking up fresh produce in Mulgowie

    Picking up fresh produce in Mulgowie

    News The Mulgowie Markets are held once a month.

    Local Partners