Menu
Login
NBN outage impacting northern Queensland
NBN outage impacting northern Queensland Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: NBN outage impacts Telstra customers

Ashley Pillhofer
by
7th Sep 2018 8:12 AM

RESIDENTS around Mackay are reporting issues accessing Telstra internet services connected to the nbn.

Impacted customers have taken to Facebook and Twitter to vent their frustrations, with Telstra reveling the company was experiencing issues with its service in some area.

"We're currently investigating reports of an issue impacting some nbn services in Northern Queensland," a spokesperson for Telstra said on Twitter.

" (We) apologise for any inconvenience caused by this outage. Technicians will be working on getting this resolved as soon as possible."

The reports of internet connection issues started flowing in more than one hour ago, with residents across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Townsville and Cairns region reportedly impacted.

Website AussieOutages shows reports of internet issues began to climb about 5am before peaking about 7.30am. 

NBN outages as recorded by AussieOutages
NBN outages as recorded by AussieOutages
connection internet connection mackay nbn telstra
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    News To keep herself busy Ms Giles volunteers as a receptionist and works in the community garden which helps feed those experiencing homelessness.

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    News She served as a councillor from 1983 to 1990.

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    News Dr Harper has been working on the project for close to ten years.

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    News The 17-year-old scored eight tries.

    Local Partners