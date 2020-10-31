Menu
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: A teenager has been charged with murder as investigations into the death of a woman at a Kepnock St address continue. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
News

BREAKING: Boy, 16, charged over Bundaberg murder

Rhylea Millar
31st Oct 2020 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:52 PM
A teenager has been charged with murder after a 36-year-old woman who was found with stab wounds in her Kepnock home yesterday.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Kepnock Rd address about 8.50am yesterday and found the 36-year-old female victim dead at the scene with serious stab wounds.

A knife was allegedly found nearby.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with her murder and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Children's Court on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident can contact Policelink on quoting the reference number QP2002241686.

