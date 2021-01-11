Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police will continue their search for a missing hiker after she went missing at Biggenden yesterday. File Photo.
Police will continue their search for a missing hiker after she went missing at Biggenden yesterday. File Photo.
Breaking

BREAKING: Missing Biggenden hiker located 'safe' and 'well'

Holly Cormack
11th Jan 2021 7:43 AM | Updated: 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

The 61-year-old women was located safe and well within the Coongarra Rock National Park at about 11am this morning.

Earlier:

A search operation has resumed this morning after a woman in her 60s became separated from her walking party at Biggenden yesterday.

The woman was walking with two relatives along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park when they became separated around 1.30pm.

The men walked to a nearby caravan park to raise the alarm. Police commenced a search of the immediate area, however were unable to locate the woman.

It is believed the woman is an experienced walker.

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Southeast Queensland’s three day lockdown will come to an end this evening after no new cases were recorded overnight, but many restrictions will remain.

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Disqualified driver busted for being on the road

        Premium Content Disqualified driver busted for being on the road

        Crime The court heard the man’s disqualification period had ended. DETAILS:

        Behind Lockyer real estate rebranding, expansion into SEQld

        Premium Content Behind Lockyer real estate rebranding, expansion into SEQld

        Property A real estate from the Lockyer Valley has undergone a rebranding as it expands into...