Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has lost his milk trailer on the Warrego Hwy at College View. Photo: Hugh Suffell
A truck has lost his milk trailer on the Warrego Hwy at College View. Photo: Hugh Suffell
Breaking

BREAKING: Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

Hugh Suffell
24th Nov 2020 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.00pm

AT 11.05am Tuesday emergency services received calls for a truck rollover on the Warrego Highway, College View.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a trailer had disconnected from a truck and rolled into the centre strip off the highway.

Police said there was debris on the road heading west along the highway towards Toowoomba and were organising for the trailer to be towed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The driver of the truck was being questioned by police.

Traffic remains affected with the highway reduced to one lane in both directions.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are on scene at an accident on the Warrego Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 11.05am today, from a motorist saying a large milk tanker had rolled on the highway.

Crews rushed to the scene at College View.

All lanes of traffic are affected, and fuel is reportedly spilling on the highway.

Paramedics and police are also on scene.

warrego highway warrego highway crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        GATTON NBN contractor drives drunk and unlicensed

        Premium Content GATTON NBN contractor drives drunk and unlicensed

        News THE court heard the man thought he could keep his licence for work. DETAILS HERE:...

        Lockyer Valley Council extends rates payment times

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley Council extends rates payment times

        News FIND out about the latest changes to rates notices affect you here:

        REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        News EXCLUSIVE: Athletes will be put to the ultimate test at this new ultra-marathon...