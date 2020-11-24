BREAKING: Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

A truck has lost his milk trailer on the Warrego Hwy at College View. Photo: Hugh Suffell

UPDATE 12.00pm

AT 11.05am Tuesday emergency services received calls for a truck rollover on the Warrego Highway, College View.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a trailer had disconnected from a truck and rolled into the centre strip off the highway.

Police said there was debris on the road heading west along the highway towards Toowoomba and were organising for the trailer to be towed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The driver of the truck was being questioned by police.

Traffic remains affected with the highway reduced to one lane in both directions.

EARLIER



EMERGENCY services are on scene at an accident on the Warrego Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 11.05am today, from a motorist saying a large milk tanker had rolled on the highway.

Crews rushed to the scene at College View.

All lanes of traffic are affected, and fuel is reportedly spilling on the highway.

Paramedics and police are also on scene.