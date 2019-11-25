Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges.
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges. Contributed
Crime

M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T

he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough rsl military imposter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of extra 261 Qld schools to get aircon

        premium_icon Full list of extra 261 Qld schools to get aircon

        News Another 261 state schools across southern Queensland will be offered cash to aircondition classrooms and other learning spaces. SEE IF YOUR SCHOOL IS ON THE LIST.

        Council pursuing funds to improve integral roadway

        Council pursuing funds to improve integral roadway

        News A major upgrade to an integral roadway could soon be underway if a local council is...

        Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        premium_icon Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        Business The former owners are looking forward to retirement.

        Extended hours continue for local library

        Extended hours continue for local library

        News The Toogoolawah library will continue to operate in extended hours until at least...