Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: M'boro jail in lockdown after guards attacked

Annie Perets
by

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre is in lockdown after multiple prison officers were attacked by inmates.

Two guards had to be taken to hospital while others are still having their injuries assessed following the alleged violence about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokesman confirmed the jail went into lockdown.

"All prisoners are accounted for and the centre is quiet," the spokesman said.

"The matter will be referred to the CSIU for further investigation."

The spokesman said the officers involved would be provided with counselling and support.

Topics:  editors picks jail maryborough correctional centre

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes over the course of a distinguished career.

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal.

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Sensory garden planned

PLANTING FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Linda Roberts stands on the site of a proposed sensory garden for dementia patients.

Garden to help dementia sufferers

Laidley Lawyer has royal inspiration

LEGAL EAGLE: CW Hooper and Hooper legal practitioner director Pamela Wardle speaks at the International Women's Day High Tea in March.

Get to know CW Hooper and Hooper's Pamela Wardle.

Local Partners