BREAKING: M'boro jail in lockdown after guards attacked

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre is in lockdown after multiple prison officers were attacked by inmates.

Two guards had to be taken to hospital while others are still having their injuries assessed following the alleged violence about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokesman confirmed the jail went into lockdown.

"All prisoners are accounted for and the centre is quiet," the spokesman said.

"The matter will be referred to the CSIU for further investigation."

The spokesman said the officers involved would be provided with counselling and support.