Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
BREAKING: Man’s body found in bushland treated as suspicious

Hugh Suffell
7th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A 28-year-old Toowoomba man was discovered deceased in bushland this morning at Preston, near the Lockyer Valley.

A spokesman for Queensland police said shortly before 9.00am Thursday, two tourists discovered the man's body near Preston-Boundary Road and called police.

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

A crime scene has been declared.

