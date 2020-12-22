Paramedics called to two vehicle incident at Gatton bypass
A man has reportedly been taken into custody after a police incident involving two vehicles at Helidon.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 11.30am after reports of a traffic incident near the Gatton bypass road.
It is believed traffic has been affected in both directions of the Warrego Highway.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulance crews were sent to the two vehicle incident with paramedics treating people at the scene.
More details to come.