Paramedics called to two vehicle incident at Gatton bypass

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A man has reportedly been taken into custody after a police incident involving two vehicles at Helidon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were called at 11.30am after reports of a traffic incident near the Gatton bypass road.

It is believed traffic has been affected in both directions of the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulance crews were sent to the two vehicle incident with paramedics treating people at the scene.

More details to come.