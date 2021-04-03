BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

A man has been badly hurt in a workplace incident in Glen Cairn.

CRITICAL care paramedics and the rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene of a workplace incident.

The incident, which involved a tractor and pedestrian at a property off Salt Springs Rd in Glen Cairn, has left one person in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said the male patient had been reported to be in his 50s.

He sustained injuries to his leg and chest.

Workplace Health and Safety has been notified.

More to come.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.