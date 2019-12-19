BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing
A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.
Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.
Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.
She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.
Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.
A crime scene has been established.
Police are investigating.