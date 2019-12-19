Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks emergency serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        premium_icon Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        News While police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed Julie, her family is desperately trying to come up with enough cash to fund the funeral.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...

        VOTE: Are gift cards a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

        VOTE: Are gift cards a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        More consultation needed for racecourse master plan

        More consultation needed for racecourse master plan

        News Following feedback from local community groups, more consultation is needed for the...