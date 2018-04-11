Menu
Login
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
A man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court charged over a domestic violence incident.
News

BREAKING: Man dies in fatal crash near CQ mine entrance

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Apr 2018 10:13 AM

UPDATE 10:01am: POLICE have confirmed a man died at the scene of a Central Queensland crash overnight.

Around 9.30am, Queensland Police Service confirmed one of the men involved in a two-vehicle crash Oaky Creek Mine Access died at the scene around 7pm last night.

Rockhampton Police are holing a media conference about the incident at 11am.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers when this occurs.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS were called to a serious two-vehicle crash near a mine access in Central Queensland last night where a man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Oaky Creek Mine Access just before 7pm.

Two male patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient did not require transport to hospital.

The other patient suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

editors picks oaky creek mine qas rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Somerset Regional Council rates are leading the way

    Somerset Regional Council rates are leading the way

    News Somerset has the cheapest average residential rates and charges for 2017/2018.

    Classic American heavy metal

    Classic American heavy metal

    News He doesn't believe in restoring cars and keeping them in the shed.

    Tai Chi workshop a silent success

    Tai Chi workshop a silent success

    News Lessons from a master

    Gatton Star website gets a facelift

    Gatton Star website gets a facelift

    News Check out our website's new design.

    Local Partners