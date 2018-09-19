Menu
A man has been bitten by a shark off the Whitsunday coast.
Breaking

Man attacked by shark off Whitsunday coast

Cas Garvey
by
19th Sep 2018 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM

UPDATE, 7PM: The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is refuelling at Proserpine after winching a shark attack victim in the Whitsundays tonight.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman confirmed their chopper had been involved in a winch operation off a vessel at Sawmill Bay at Whitsunday Island, not Lindeman as was initially reported.

The spokeswoman said the patient is being transported to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment, with a QAS critical care paramedic on board.

 

 

EARLIER: A man has been bitten by a shark while swimming off the Whitsunday coast this afternoon.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is enroute with a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic on board.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the call for assistance came in about 5.15pm with reports a person was bitten by a shark on the leg.

It's believed the man was swimming off a yacht moored near Lindeman Island.

 

 

Whitsunday Water Police confirmed they were not required to attend the incident and RACQ CQ Rescue confirmed they were attending an incident in that area, but details were not able to be provided at this stage.

More to come.

