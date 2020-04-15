BREAKING: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

UPDATE 12.30PM: Bundaberg Police have confirmed a man has died as a result of this morning's single-vehicle rollover.

A QAS spokeswoman said a male and a female were also transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Anne Vogler said the vehicle had left the road and flipped, but it was too early to say how or why it happened.

She said it was believed the man who died was a passenger in the rear of the vehicle and was allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

Inspector Vogler said the two other patients were assisting police with their investigations.

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have set up a one-way diversion, with traffic flowing through to Bundaberg but not in the direction towards Childers.

UPDATE 11.05AM: Forensic investigators have arrived at the scene of the crash.

UPDATE 11AM: The Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that two of the three people involved in the crash have been taken to hospital.

They said the crash happened around 9.45am.

A witness at the scene said the car involved in the crash is still upside-down, and the engine is still running.

EARLIER: Crews are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway.

NewsMail reporter Shane Jones, who is on scene, said four ambulances have arrived to treat occupants and the vehicle was still on its roof.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the scene on the Childers side of the Givelda School and there were three occupants involved in the crash.

The Isis Highway has been closed in both directions with traffic being diverted back to Bundaberg and Childers.

More to come.