Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
News

Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam's construction.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the issue with the dam had to do with faulty bonding between each layer of roller compacted concrete.

In Bundaberg this morning, Dr Lynham said that a former Supreme Court judge, John Byrne, will be leading the inquiry.

The inquiry will take public submissions.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry's terms of references have yet to be determined.

"The government has been listening to the Bundaberg community," Dr Lynham said.

"We know they have questions, as we have questions."

The issues with the dam would be revealed publicly through the publication of the technical report, which had been sought by LNP politicians as well as by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Dam owner Sunwater would publish the report today.

More to come

inquiry paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        premium_icon Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        News When she saw the helpless turtle at the side of the road, one Gatton officer stopped the car, hoping to prevent the reptile from making a mistake

        Comedic criminals open pockets in support of local kindy

        premium_icon Comedic criminals open pockets in support of local kindy

        News Seven familiar felons stood trial in Esk this week, with their bail money being put...

        Farewell to the woman who cared for thousands of babies

        premium_icon Farewell to the woman who cared for thousands of babies

        News In more than two decades of devoting herself to her work in early childcare, Judith...

        Shoppers and staff raise nearly $20,000 for sick kids

        Shoppers and staff raise nearly $20,000 for sick kids

        News Gatton Coles staff and customers raised more than $18,400 for Hummingbird House –...