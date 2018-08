GLADSTONE residents were ducking for cover on Sunday afternoon with golf-ball sized hail bucketing down just after 2pm.

Beecher, Calliope, Glen Eden, Burua, Mt Larcom and Boyne have all been reported as hail zones by residents.

BOM radar

Beecher resident, Ian Treveton captured the hail storm on camera around 2pm and said it had smashed two of his cars, including his daughters car.

"My daughter is devastated," he said.