Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor. FILE PHOTO
Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

BREAKING: Former Rockhampton mayor dies overnight

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor has lost his battle with cancer and passed away early Saturday morning.

Shannon Butterworth shared the sad news to Mr Taylor's Facebook page Saturday morning.

"The family of Lea Taylor wishes to let all his family and friends know he lost his battle with cancer and slipped away peacefully in the early hours of this morning," Ms Butterworth's Facebook post read.

"We will post information for his funeral when it has been arranged."

Mr Taylor served as mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council between 1991 and 1997.

He last ran for mayor in Rockhampton Regional Council's 2016 election, where he was beaten for the position by former mayor Margaret Strelow.

deaths editors picks lea taylor rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Urgent recall for milk brand

    Urgent recall for milk brand
    • 6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Premium Content Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Crime A woman with a sordid drug past was tracked down by police at a Gatton property using a phone app after she stole a mobile from Grand Central in Toowoomba.

        GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Premium Content GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Community This year’s class of preps at Haigslea want to be teachers, boxers, astronauts and...

        GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Premium Content GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Community Vets, policeman, go karts: Marburg preps show off their smiles and their silly...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’