ABLAZE: Two fires are burning in the region. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
BREAKING: Fires burning in recently-devastated areas

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
TWO fires are burning in the region this afternoon in areas recently devastated by blazes during last fire season.

In Linville, a vegetation fire has broken out at 101 Mount Stanley Road, drawing two fire crews to attend to the scene.

90 kilometres away, in Pechey, a vegetation fire sparked on the New England Hwy early yesterday morning.

One Queensland Fire and Rescue crew is on scene this afternoon, attending to the blaze.

QFES has confirmed both fires are “information-level” and do not pose an immediate threat.

Last year in November, a fire began in Pechey and spread to Esk, tearing through acres of state forest and bushland.

Residents and patients from the Esk Hospital were evacuated due to the blaze.

A fire that tore through Linville in September resulted in a “leave now” warning, which directed residents to evacuate.

