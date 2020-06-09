BREAKING: Fires burning in recently-devastated areas

ABLAZE: Two fires are burning in the region. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

ABLAZE: Two fires are burning in the region. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

TWO fires are burning in the region this afternoon in areas recently devastated by blazes during last fire season.

READ MORE: Fire crews battling bushfire in remote township

In Linville, a vegetation fire has broken out at 101 Mount Stanley Road, drawing two fire crews to attend to the scene.

90 kilometres away, in Pechey, a vegetation fire sparked on the New England Hwy early yesterday morning.

One Queensland Fire and Rescue crew is on scene this afternoon, attending to the blaze.

READ MORE: Pechey fire destroys national park, closes in on Esk homes

QFES has confirmed both fires are “information-level” and do not pose an immediate threat.

Last year in November, a fire began in Pechey and spread to Esk, tearing through acres of state forest and bushland.

Residents and patients from the Esk Hospital were evacuated due to the blaze.

A fire that tore through Linville in September resulted in a “leave now” warning, which directed residents to evacuate.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.