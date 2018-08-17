Menu
News

UPDATE: Fire at old Bundaberg Showgrounds

Sarah Steger
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
17th Aug 2018 6:07 PM

6.40pm | 

A BUNDABERG firefighter said the fire hot spots that crews responded to tonight stretched over 100m.

He told the NewsMail it took crews about 30 minutes to put out the hot spots, which ran along the length of the fence line at the old Bundaberg Showgrounds.

The fire is now out and crews are leaving the scene. 

 

6.25pm |

A BUNDABERG firefighter has confirmed crews responded to reports of a fire at the showgrounds about 5.50pm.

It is understood a number of small hot spots were extinguished shortly after crews arrived.

Fireys are unsure whether the fires were lit deliberately. 

6.10pm | 

AT LEAST two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene of a fire at the old Bundaberg Showgrounds.

A blaze on the grass beside Walker St was reported to the NewsMail about 5.40pm.

A witness said the small fire was located near the creek and on the other side of a fenced off area.

QFES has been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Bundaberg News Mail

    Local Partners