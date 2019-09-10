Menu
A rural fire brigade truck races along a dirt road
A rural fire brigade truck races along a dirt road ALI KUCHEL
BREAKING: Fire erupts at Kensington Grove

Nathan Greaves
by
10th Sep 2019 3:56 PM

QFES recieved reports at 3:29pm of a vegetation fire at Eileen Ct, Kensington Grove.

Two fire crews are on the scene, and more are en-route to the area.

QFES advises smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

