BREAKING: Fire erupts at Kensington Grove

QFES recieved reports at 3:29pm of a vegetation fire at Eileen Ct, Kensington Grove.

Two fire crews are on the scene, and more are en-route to the area.

QFES advises smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.