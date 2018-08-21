Menu
Crews are on their way to a fire at Ballogie.
News

Property destroyed in Ballogie fire

Christian Berechree
Claudia Williams
by and
21st Aug 2018 9:58 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM

UPDATE,12.45PM: A shed, car and caravan have been destroyed in a fire in Ballogie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire started in a fire pit on the property.

There is also minor damage to the house.

Firefighters contained the fire at noon and crews are now strengthening containment lines with a dozer.

Police and ambulance crews are no longer on scene.

UPDATE. 11.20AM: A bulldozer is on scene at a fire in Ballogie trying to put in fire breaks. 

UPDATE, 10.40AM: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Walkers Rd, Ballogie.

This fire broke out earlier today.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Ballogie residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately. 

UPDATE, 10.10AM: The fire in Ballogie is burning at the back of a house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman has confirmed.

While he could not confirm if property was under threat, the spokesman said the fire was about a half acre in size at this stage.

It is producing a large amount of black smoke, impacting visibility.

One fire crew is on scene, with more on the way.

EARLIER, 9.40AM: CREWS are en route to a grass fire burning in Ballogie.

Firefighters responded at 9.28am and 10 crews are on their way to the fire at 207 Walkers Rd, Ballogie.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

bushfires current fires editors picks south burnett bushfire season 2018
South Burnett

