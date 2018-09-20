Female robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton
POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker, North Rockhampton overnight.
Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.
A 37-year-old female was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when she was approached by an armed man.
The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.
The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.
The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.
Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.
Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.
More to follow