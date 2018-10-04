Menu
Emergency services have been called to a vegetation fire at Bororen.
Emergency services at scene of Bororen fire

Tegan Annett
by
3rd Oct 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:21 PM

UPDATE 7.25pm: 

FIRE crews are working to control a large fire at Bororen. 

Two urban and one rural crew are at the scene at Bates Rd. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told The Observer  they have accessed the perimeter of about 80 per cent of the fire. 

Earlier 7pm: 

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have been called to Bates Rd, Bororen where a vegetation fire has started.

The fire was reported shortly before 6.30pm near 333 Bates Rd.

At least five rural and urban crews are responding.

Residents living nearby have been advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

