Man charged with arson, serious assault after unit fire

UPDATE, 7AM: A man has been charged with arson after a Pialba unit was destroyed by fire last night.

Police charged the 38-year-old man with arson, serious assault and deprivation of liberty.

Crews responded to the Hunter St fire about 9.10pm last night.

No one was injured in the fire.

The man will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

EARLIER, 11.30PM: The cause of a unit fire at Pialba will be investigated by police and fire crews.

Acting inspector for North Coast Adrian Massingham said crews had been alerted to the Hunter St blaze after receiving a number of Triple-0 calls about 9.15pm.

When they arrived, the unit was "well involved" in fire, he said.

The single-bedroom unit is believed to be one of six at the complex.

Mr Massingham said crews worked hard to contain the blaze to the single dwelling.

The construction of fire walls at either end of the unit had also assisted in containing the fire, he said.

It is the second fire at a dwelling in the region in the past two days.

On Thursday a home at Sunshine Acres was gutted by flames.

A pot belly stove is believed to be behind the fire.

The three occupants in the home were alerted to the blaze by smoke alarms and were able to escape safely.

Mr Massingham said the recent incidents were a good reminder to have a safety plan in place and to ensure smoke alarms were working.

UPDATE, 9.50PM:

A unit in Hunter St, Pialba, is "well involved" in fire a spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

Crews are currently at the scene of the blaze.

The spokeswoman said it was a block of six units.

It is unknown if any other units are at risk.

It's the second house fire in the Hervey Bay area in 24 hours.

More to come.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a unit fire in Pialba.

The fire started on Hunter St.

Paramedics are standing by but no injuries have been reported.